Original Fire Emblem Being Localized For The First Time Ever December 4

Though it's not without some modern touches.

After three decades, audiences outside Japan will finally get to experience Marth's original tale in its 8-bit glory.

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade of Light, the 1990 Famicom release, will be localized and released worldwide on December 4. It will be sold digitally for US$5.99, or in a code-in-box physical version with additional items for US$49.99. The game will remain on sale through March 31.

Players will be able to rewind to the start of previous turns, fast-forward through phases of combat, and reload save states during the game as well.