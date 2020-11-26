Nintendo Downloads - November 26, 2020

We all know this week's all about the sales, but there's a couple of intriguing games too.

The Black Friday sales, which will have probably upwards of 1200 games on sale on Switch, will kick off no later than Wednesday - but if those don't tickle your fancy, there's a few options for new titles this week. The ones I'll be on include Root Double: Before Crime * After Days - a pair of visual novels that you have to solve in order to get the full story, and eventually Picross S5 from Jupiter as announced last week.

Some things that may be more relevant to your interests include the horror title Maid of Sker, and adventure compilation The Alto Collection, plus something called "In Celebration Of Violence". Surprisingly, this isn't a tribute to in-store Black Friday.

North America

Switch Retail

Monster Truck Championship (US$39.99/C$49.99: Tuesday)

Professor Rubik's Brain Fitness ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Tracks - Toybox Edition ($29.99/$37.79: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Root Double - Before Crime * After Days ($45.99/$59.99)

Maid of Sker ($24.99/$29.99)

Sky Mercenaries Redux ($15.00/$18.90)

Lovekami - Divinity Stage ($14.99/$18.89)

QV ($14.99/$18.89)

The Alto Collection ($9.99/$12.59)

In Celebration of Violence ($12.99/$15.00)

Strike Force 2 - Terrorist Hunt ($17.99/$22.67: Wednesday)

My Aunt Is A Witch ($9.99/$12.59: Wednesday)

Out of Space ($9.99/$12.59: Wednesday)

Picross S5 ($9.99/$12.59)

Picklock ($7.99/$9.99)

BFF Or Die ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

2urvive ($6.99/$8.81: Tuesday)

Destropolis ($5.99/$7.50: Friday)

The Explorer of Night ($4.99/$6.29)

More Dark ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Nordlicht ($3.99/$5.03)

Arrog ($3.99/$4.99)

Tiny World Racing ($3.99/tba: Friday)

Girabox ($2.49/$2.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Picross games are on sale until December 3 and as mentioned, the Nintendo Black Friday digital sale begins this week. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Tracks - Toybox Edition (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Root Double - Before Crime * After Days (€39.99/£35.99)

Maid of Sker (€24.99/£19.99)

Strike Force 2 - Terrorist Hunt (€17.99/£16.19: Wednesday)

Lovekami - Divinity Stage (€13.99/£12.59)

Sky Mercenaries Redux (€13.99/£11.90)

In Celebration of Violence (€12.99/£11.69)

QV (€12.49/£11.29)

My Aunt Is A Witch (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Out of Space (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Picross S5 (€9.99/£8.99)

The Alto Collection (€8.79/£7.89)

BFF Or Die (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Picklock (€7.99/£6.99)

2urvive (€6.99/£6.29: Monday)

Destropolis (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

More Dark (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

The Explorer of Night (€4.99/£4.49)

Nordlicht (€3.99/£3.59)

Arrog (€3.99/£3.59)

Tiny World Racing (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Girabox (€2.49/£2.29: Friday)

Japan

Koisuru Otome to Shugo no Tate Re:boot The SHIELD-9 (¥7150)

Northgard (¥6800)

Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythmic Adventure Pack (¥6710)

Zoids Wild Infinity Blast (¥6578)

Police×Senshi Lovepatrina! Love na Rhythm de Taiho Shimasu! (¥6380)

Tabe-o-ja (¥5940)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (¥4850)

Food Girls (¥4180)

Pumpkin Jack (¥3490)

Yes, Your Grace (¥2100)

Phoenotopia (¥2000)

Lovekami -Divinity Stage- (¥1800)

QV (¥1650)

Fly Punch Boom! (¥1599)

Cyber Protocol (¥1199)

The Alto Collection (¥1070)

Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator (¥1000)

Mana Spark (¥1000)

One Line Coloring (¥1000)

Picross S5 (¥1000)

Soul Searching (¥1000)

Super Saurio Fly (¥790)

The Explorer of Night (¥599)

Arrog (¥399)

Uni (¥200)