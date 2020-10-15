Floppy Physics Dog Game PHOGS! Dated for December

Take your duo of dogs for a walk in single player, local co-op, or online co-op.

PHOGS! is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 3 for the price of $24.99 USD.

Published by Coatsink and developed by Bit Loom Games, the game stars a pair of pups who control in CatDog fashion as the dogs are links together. Colorful cartoon worlds feature puzzles and secrets that can be found in single-player or co-op - both locally and online.

Appearing in an Indie World showcase in 2019, PHOGS was initially set to come out earlier in 2020, but was delayed primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to Switch, the game is also coming out on virtually everything (Xbox, Steam, Stadia, and PlayStation 4) and will be on Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.