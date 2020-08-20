Immortals: Fenyx Rising Launching In December

The game formerly known as Gods and Monsters might be flying a little too close to the sun with that name.

The former Gods and Monsters has received a release date and a character creator to go along with its new name.

Now known as Immortals: Fenyx Rising, the Greek myth-themed open world game revealed at the last E3 will launch on December 3. Players will be able to design a character in the game, including choices of gender and skin tone.