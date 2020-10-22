Nintendo Downloads - October 22, 2020

A week of mystery, intrigue, and spinning blades. And that's just a lot of the pricing.

It's hopefully not as hectic on the eShop in this week when the author gets charged for Pikmin 3 Deluxe, but we're still looking at some big ones. HyperBrawl Tournament drops first on Tuesday, and Thursday sees launch for Iditarod adventure game The Red Lantern (yes, you CAN pet the dog). Adventure sequel GoNNER 2 is also confirmed to hit on Thursday, and the latest Quantum Astrophysicists Guild title in Fracter.

There's a few titles with some question marks, but we know they're coming. Torchlight III (delayed slightly from other platforms), Disc Room from Devolver (including some ex-Minit devs), and Annapurna's If Found... are all launching, though not all the pricing is confirmed yet.

North America

Switch Retail

Transformers: Battlegrounds (US$39.99/C$50.39: Friday)

Supermarket Shriek ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Torchlight III ($39.99/$?)

Asterix and Obelisk XXL: Remastered ($29.99/$39.99)

HyperBrawl Tournament ($24.99/$31.49: Tuesday)

Wartile ($24.99/$31.49)

Outpost Delta ($24.99/$30.99: Tuesday)

The Red Lantern ($24.99/$28.99)

Supraland ($19.99/$26.99)

Luna: The Shadow Duet ($19.99/$25.99)

ScourgeBringer ($16.99/$21.49)

Galacide ($15/$18.00: Friday)

Horace ($14.99/$18.89: Wednesday)

Outbreak: Epidemic ($14.99/$18.89)

They Bleed Pixels ($14.99/$18.89)

Disc Room ($14.99/$?)

GoNNER 2 ($12.99/$16.37)

Toolboy ($12.49/$15.74)

Truck Driving Simulator ($11.99/$15.11: Friday)

Death Ray Manta SE ($10/$14.00: Wednesday)

Double Pug ($8.99/$11.29)

Rusty Spout Restless Adventure ($6.99/$8.99)

Fracter ($6.99/$8.81)

Restless Hero ($6.99/$8.81)

Maze ($6.99/$8.81: Friday)

Bullet Beat ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Grood ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

CrossKrush ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Kakurasu World ($2.99/$3.69: Friday)

Nullium ($1.99/$2.49)

If Found... ($?/$?)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Collection of Mana is 50% off and Trials of Mana 30% off until November 2. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Asterix and Obelisk XXL: Remastered (€39.99/£35.99)

Transformers: Battlegrounds (€39.99/£34.99)

Supermarket Shriek (€19.99/£16.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Torchlight III (€39.99/£?)

Outpost Delta (€20.99/£18.99: Tuesday)

HyperBrawl Tournament (€19.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

The Red Lantern (€19.99/£19.99)

Supraland (€19.99/£17.99)

Luna: The Shadow Duet (€19.99/£16.99)

ScourgeBringer (€16.99/£15.29)

Outbreak: Epidemic (€14.99/£13.49)

They Bleed Pixels (€14.99/£13.49)

Horace (€14.99/£10.99: Wednesday)

Disc Room (€14.99/£?)

GoNNER 2 (€12.99/£11.69)

Galacide (€12.5/£11.30: Friday)

Toolboy (€12.49/£11.29)

Death Ray Manta SE (€12/£9.99: Wednesday)

Truck Driving Simulator (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Double Pug (€7.79/£6.99)

Maze (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Rusty Spout Restless Adventure (€6.99/£6.29)

Fracter (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Restless Hero (€5.89/£5.29)

CrossKrush (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Bullet Beat (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

THO Simulator (€4.99/£4.49)

Grood (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Lord of the Click (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Infectro (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Kakurasu World (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Nullium (€1.99/£1.79)

If Found... (€?/£?)

Japan

Luna The Shadow Dust (¥2050)

Neversong (¥1980)

Aeolis Tournament (¥1800)

Through the Darkest of Times (¥1760)

Super Toy Cars 2 (¥1650)

They Bleed Pixels (¥1580)

GoNNER 2 (¥1350)

Escape from the Universe (¥1280)

Fledgling Heroes (¥1100)

Perfect Traffic Simulator (¥999)

AntVentor (¥845)

Fantasy Tower Defense (¥699)

CrossKrush (¥500)

inbento (¥500)

Right Brain Paradise (¥500)

Burger Chef Tycoon (¥499)