Pokemon Sword And Shield's Crown Tundra Opening October 22

The second part of the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion pass will be coming in a few weeks.

Crown Tundra, the second expansion area, will be available on October 22 (North America)/23 (rest of the world) for owners of the Pokemon Sword/Shield expansion passes, along with an update for additional older Pokemon being added for all players. Beginning on November 6, "Complete" versions of Sword and Shield will be sold that include the expansion pass.

The Crown Tundra will feature "Dynamax Adventures", special type focused raids that will include all of the game's past legendary Pokemon. Once completed, the "Galarian Star Tournament" will open and allow for double battles where players will team up with their choice of characters from the base game and the expansion pass.

Additionally, an update will come to Pokemon Home before the end of the year that will unlock the promised Pokemon Go connectivity - making the connection will send a Melmetal capable of Gigantamaxing to Home and eventually into Sword/Shield.

As part of the celebration, Pikachu wearing regional themed caps will be distributed via Mystery Gift codes. The first one, wearing a Kanto-themed cap, can be obtained now with the code "P1KACHUGET".