Nintendo Downloads - October 15, 2020

See if you can spot the reasons why the author has maxed his eShop wallet ahead of this week.
Amazing that in a week where I'm probably going to clear a wide swath of my wishlist (whether in terms of money or number of games coming off it), the biggest release is free. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be a free download on the eShop starting Friday, though it's not going to work without the go-kart anyway. My big chunk aside from that will be the pair of Robotics;Notes visual novels, with perhaps a side of penguin-based platforming in the Prinny duo and some cyberpunk RPG with Cloudpunk.
The latest rendition of the Jackbox Party Packs headlines a loaded download lineup, however. Hardcore Mecha (which is exactly what it says on the tin), Indie World veteran Roki, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, the director's cut of Shantae: Risky's Revenge (and yes, Zach will have a review for that this week), and Space Crew are all vying for those coveted wishlist spots. There's even a game from former Radio Free Nintendo host Nathan Fouts and Mommy's Best Games in Shoot 1UP DX (grappling coming soon, maybe?) and a remake of the first Postal game from before it went to the nuthouse.
And to top it all off, Overwatch has a free trial this week for Nintendo Switch Online. Screw money, I wish I had more TIME.
North America
Switch Retail
Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed (US$39.99/C$50.39: Friday)
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)
Robotics;Notes Dash ($34.99/$44.09: Tuesday)
Robotics;Notes Elite ($34.99/$44.09: Tuesday)
Remothered: Broken Porcelain ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)
Cloudpunk ($24.99/$31.49)
Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero? ($19.99/$25.19: Tuesday)
Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Pantiees, Dood! ($19.99/$25.19: Tuesday)
Switch eShop
9 Monkeys of Shaolin ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)
Foregone ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)
The Jackbox Party Pack 7 ($29.99/$37.99)
Hardcore Mecha ($24.99/$31.49)
Vigil: The Longest Night ($21.99/$26.99: Wednesday)
Ring of Pain ($19.99/$26.99)
Röki ($19.99/$25.99)
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! ($19.99/$25.19: Wednesday)
Alpaca Ball: Allstars ($19.99/$25.19)
Space Crew ($19.99/$25.19)
This Is The Zodiac Speaking ($19.99/$25.19)
Crown Trick ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)
Barbarian: Testament of the Primordials ($19.99/$22.79)
Dustoff Z ($14.99/$18.89)
Along The Edge ($16.99/$21.99)
Seers Isle ($16.99/$21.99)
Bright Paw ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)
Petal Crash ($9.99/$12.59: Monday)
Dead Z Meat ($9.99/$12.59)
Dream ($9.99/$12.59)
Shantae: Risky's Revenge Directors Cut ($9.99/$12.59)
Postal Redux ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)
Electronic Super Joy 2 ($9.99)
Two Parsecs From Earth ($7.99/$10.00: Friday)
Shoot 1up DX ($5.99/$7.99)
Tricky Spider ($5.00/$6.30)
Castle of no Escape ($2.99/$3.77)
Burst Shooter ($1.99)
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (free: kart required)
Switch Online
Overwatch (Tuesday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: The Sinking City is 60% off until Thursday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch Retail
Hunting Simulator 2 (€49.99/£44.99)
My Universe - School Teacher (€39.99/£35.99)
Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed (€39.99/£34.99)
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)
Remothered: Broken Porcelain (€34.99/£29.99: Tuesday)
Cloudpunk (€24.99/£19.99)
Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero? (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)
Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Pantiees, Dood! (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)
Switch eShop
Foregone (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)
9 Monkeys of Shaolin (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)
The Jackbox Party Pack 7 (€25.99/£23.99)
Tin & Kuna (€24.99/£22.99: Friday)
Vigil: The Longest Night (€21.99/£19.99: Wednesday)
Alpaca Ball: Allstars (€19.99/£17.99)
Hardcore Mecha (€19.99/£17.99)
Ring of Pain (€19.99/£17.99)
Space Crew (€19.99/£17.99)
This Is The Zodiac Speaking (€19.99/£17.99)
Crown Trick (€19.99/£14.99: Friday)
Along The Edge (€16.99/£14.99)
Seers Isle (€16.99/£14.99)
Barbarian: Testament of the Primordials (€16.79/£15.09: Wednesday)
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (€16.79/£15.09; Wednesday)
Dustoff Z (€14.99/£13.49)
Bright Paw (€13.99/£12.99: Friday)
Terror Squid (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Dead Z Meat (€9.99/£8.99)
Dream (€9.99/£8.99)
Postal Redux (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Fight (€8.99/£8.09)
Petal Crash (€8.59/£7.69: Monday)
Two Parsecs From Earth (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)
Johnny Rocket (€4.21/£3.79)
Castle of no Escape (€2.99/£2.69)
Burst Shooter (€1.69/£1.49)
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (free: kart required)
Switch Online
Overwatch (Tuesday)
Japan
Yomi wo Saku Hana (¥6380)
Ghost Parade (¥4840)
Avicii Invector (¥3278)
Hardcore Mecha (¥3025)
Cloudpunk (¥2570)
Vigil: The Longest Night (¥2290)
Barbarian: Testament of the Primordials (¥2200)
Crown Trick (¥2127)
Kagamihara/Justice (¥1980)
Okunoka Madness (¥1840)
Dream (¥1080)
Golf Zero (¥500)
Linn: Path of Orchards (¥500)
Magical Fantasista (¥500)
Burst Shooter (¥245)
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (free: kart required)