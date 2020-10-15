Nintendo Downloads - October 15, 2020

See if you can spot the reasons why the author has maxed his eShop wallet ahead of this week.

Amazing that in a week where I'm probably going to clear a wide swath of my wishlist (whether in terms of money or number of games coming off it), the biggest release is free. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be a free download on the eShop starting Friday, though it's not going to work without the go-kart anyway. My big chunk aside from that will be the pair of Robotics;Notes visual novels, with perhaps a side of penguin-based platforming in the Prinny duo and some cyberpunk RPG with Cloudpunk.

The latest rendition of the Jackbox Party Packs headlines a loaded download lineup, however. Hardcore Mecha (which is exactly what it says on the tin), Indie World veteran Roki, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, the director's cut of Shantae: Risky's Revenge (and yes, Zach will have a review for that this week), and Space Crew are all vying for those coveted wishlist spots. There's even a game from former Radio Free Nintendo host Nathan Fouts and Mommy's Best Games in Shoot 1UP DX (grappling coming soon, maybe?) and a remake of the first Postal game from before it went to the nuthouse.

And to top it all off, Overwatch has a free trial this week for Nintendo Switch Online. Screw money, I wish I had more TIME.

North America

Switch Retail

Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed (US$39.99/C$50.39: Friday)

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Robotics;Notes Dash ($34.99/$44.09: Tuesday)

Robotics;Notes Elite ($34.99/$44.09: Tuesday)

Remothered: Broken Porcelain ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Cloudpunk ($24.99/$31.49)

Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero? ($19.99/$25.19: Tuesday)

Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Pantiees, Dood! ($19.99/$25.19: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

9 Monkeys of Shaolin ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Foregone ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 ($29.99/$37.99)

Hardcore Mecha ($24.99/$31.49)

Vigil: The Longest Night ($21.99/$26.99: Wednesday)

Ring of Pain ($19.99/$26.99)

Röki ($19.99/$25.99)

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! ($19.99/$25.19: Wednesday)

Alpaca Ball: Allstars ($19.99/$25.19)

Space Crew ($19.99/$25.19)

This Is The Zodiac Speaking ($19.99/$25.19)

Crown Trick ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Barbarian: Testament of the Primordials ($19.99/$22.79)

Dustoff Z ($14.99/$18.89)

Along The Edge ($16.99/$21.99)

Seers Isle ($16.99/$21.99)

Bright Paw ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Petal Crash ($9.99/$12.59: Monday)

Dead Z Meat ($9.99/$12.59)

Dream ($9.99/$12.59)

Shantae: Risky's Revenge Directors Cut ($9.99/$12.59)

Postal Redux ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Electronic Super Joy 2 ($9.99)

Two Parsecs From Earth ($7.99/$10.00: Friday)

Shoot 1up DX ($5.99/$7.99)

Tricky Spider ($5.00/$6.30)

Castle of no Escape ($2.99/$3.77)

Burst Shooter ($1.99)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (free: kart required)

Switch Online

Overwatch (Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Sinking City is 60% off until Thursday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Hunting Simulator 2 (€49.99/£44.99)

My Universe - School Teacher (€39.99/£35.99)

Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed (€39.99/£34.99)

G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Remothered: Broken Porcelain (€34.99/£29.99: Tuesday)

Cloudpunk (€24.99/£19.99)

Prinny: Can I Really Be The Hero? (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Pantiees, Dood! (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Foregone (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

9 Monkeys of Shaolin (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 (€25.99/£23.99)

Tin & Kuna (€24.99/£22.99: Friday)

Vigil: The Longest Night (€21.99/£19.99: Wednesday)

Alpaca Ball: Allstars (€19.99/£17.99)

Hardcore Mecha (€19.99/£17.99)

Ring of Pain (€19.99/£17.99)

Space Crew (€19.99/£17.99)

This Is The Zodiac Speaking (€19.99/£17.99)

Crown Trick (€19.99/£14.99: Friday)

Along The Edge (€16.99/£14.99)

Seers Isle (€16.99/£14.99)

Barbarian: Testament of the Primordials (€16.79/£15.09: Wednesday)

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (€16.79/£15.09; Wednesday)

Dustoff Z (€14.99/£13.49)

Bright Paw (€13.99/£12.99: Friday)

Terror Squid (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Dead Z Meat (€9.99/£8.99)

Dream (€9.99/£8.99)

Postal Redux (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Fight (€8.99/£8.09)

Petal Crash (€8.59/£7.69: Monday)

Two Parsecs From Earth (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Johnny Rocket (€4.21/£3.79)

Castle of no Escape (€2.99/£2.69)

Burst Shooter (€1.69/£1.49)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (free: kart required)

Switch Online

Overwatch (Tuesday)

Japan

Yomi wo Saku Hana (¥6380)

Ghost Parade (¥4840)

Avicii Invector (¥3278)

Hardcore Mecha (¥3025)

Cloudpunk (¥2570)

Vigil: The Longest Night (¥2290)

Barbarian: Testament of the Primordials (¥2200)

Crown Trick (¥2127)

Kagamihara/Justice (¥1980)

Okunoka Madness (¥1840)

Dream (¥1080)

Golf Zero (¥500)

Linn: Path of Orchards (¥500)

Magical Fantasista (¥500)

Burst Shooter (¥245)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (free: kart required)