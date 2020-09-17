Narrative Driven Adventure Game If Found... Comes to Switch Later This Month

This coming of age story might make for a good fall experience

If Found... is making its way onto Switch on October 22nd. This narrative driven title is developed by the Dublin-based studio Dreamfeel and published by Annapurna Interactive. You experience the story of Kasio, a queer woman who relives her experiences from the 1990's in Ireland while coming of age. The game features some gorgeous artwork and is promising a rich story about family, isolation and connection while also having a few original songs.

The game has released previously on other platforms, but the Switch version will receive some significant upgrades including new artwork, a bonus chapter, additional epilogues for the different characters and also several accessibility options, including touchscreen support in handheld mode. If you haven't experienced this game yet, the Switch version seems to be the full package. Judging from the trailer and story synopsis this feels like a story you can easily get lost in, while autumn is slowly taking over the outside world.