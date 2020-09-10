Devolver Digital's Disc Room Coming to Switch Later This Month

Avoid spinning spheres of doom in this game from some of the folks behind Minit and Sludge Life.

Disc Room is coming to Switch (and PC) on October 22, according to publisher Devolver Digital.

From developers Jan Willem Nijman, Kitty Calis, Terri Velmann, and Doseone, the game was first unveiled at PAX East 2020. Disc Room puts you in the suit of an astronaut trying to survive a dungeon filled with spinning saws and promises an overarching sci-fi narrative to match the dodge-heavy action. Each room features different challenges and riddles that when figured out or conquered, open up more rooms. You can also earn different abilities to help you survive.

For more info, check out hands-on preview from PAX East 2020.