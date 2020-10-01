Nintendo Downloads - October 1, 2020

Itsa lotta Mario!

Although the quarter's end aims to get the most money in, the biggest release of the week is a) free, and b) temporary. Super Mario Bros. 35 drops Thursday, so hope you don't get thrown into a game with someone who's speedrunning the game given the world record is sub-5 minutes.

For those who prefer more permanent games, Ys Origin brings some throwback RPG action on Thursday and we have the sequel to a prior eShop hit in Alwa's Legacy - whose developer Neal interviewed a few months ago. Or you can belt out a tribute to Fat Bottomed Girls in Let's Sing: Queen.

Also, a reminder: Super Mario 35 is effectively replacing Jump Rope Challenge: if you haven't downloaded the totally free game off the eShop, you have until Wednesday.

North America

Switch eShop

Let's Sing Queen (US$39.99/C$53.49: Friday)

Undead Darlings: No Cure For Love ($29.99/$37.79: Monday)

Orangeblood ($19.99/$25.19)

Ys Origin ($19.99/$25.19)

Projection: First Light ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Warsaw ($19.99/$24.99)

Alwa's Legacy ($17.99/$22.67: Tuesday)

Liege Dragon ($14.99/$20.99)

Hot Shot Burn ($14.99/$18.89)

Bacon Man: An Adventure ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Detective Case and Clown Bot In: Murder In The Hotel Lisbon ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Nubarron: The Adventure of an Unlucky Gnome ($9.99/$12.59)

Smoots World Cup: Tennis ($9.99/$12.59)

The Last Days ($9.99/$12.59)

Farm Builder ($9.99/$11.99)

103 ($9.99: Friday/$)

Make a Killing ($9.99: Friday/$)

Quell ($7.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Candy Raid: The Factory ($4.99/$6.29)

Powertris ($4.99/$5.99)

Birthday of Midnight ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Nintendo Switch Online

Super Mario 35 (free: only until March 31)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Sega's 60th anniversary sale is on until October 5, and to celebrate its multiplayer update Untitled Goose Game is on until the 7th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

