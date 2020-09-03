We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
News
Switch

Jump Rope Challenge To Remain On eShop For Forseeable Future

by Donald Theriault - September 29, 2020, 9:18 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo

Maybe Super Mario 3D All Stars WON'T go away on March 31?

Jump Rope Challenge will continue to be available past the planned September 30 end date.

The free work-from-home project developed at Nintendo was slated to be pulled from the eShop sometime tomorrow, but will remain on the eShop "until further notice" according to a Nintendo of America Twitter post.

