Jump Rope Challenge To Remain On eShop For Forseeable Future

Jump Rope Challenge will continue to be available past the planned September 30 end date.
The free work-from-home project developed at Nintendo was slated to be pulled from the eShop sometime tomorrow, but will remain on the eShop "until further notice" according to a Nintendo of America Twitter post.
Thanks to all players of #JumpRopeChallenge for recording 2.5 billion total jumps! As new jumpers are joining, the free download will be available until further notice and will not be removed from Nintendo #eShop on 9/30. pic.twitter.com/P9g7dXmmZe— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 30, 2020