Nintendo Downloads - October 8, 2020

The sports game features a worldwide mafia, while the visual novel sticks to Italy.

Welcome to the 4th quarter of the year (thank Naga), and welcome to the fun lists of download games that will dominate the next two months. Big releases this week include the annual FIFA roster update, Aksys otome Piofiore: Fated Memories (which I'll be picking up), and a game featuring a famous British author who thankfully isn't a flaming transphobe. (So far as we know, she passed away in 1976.) Titles you may recognize from prior Indie World presentations include The Survivalists from Team17 and mortality simulator I Am Dead.

Some smaller titles worth keeping an eye on include the titled bird game Falcon Age, Adventures of Chris being rescued from the Wii U, and the latest game from Canadian horror maven Benjamin Rivers in Home: Postmortem Edition.

Notable for Japan is that the only exclusive release so far this week is a G-Mode developed mobile port of SNK's Magical Drop.

North America

Switch Retail

FIFA 21: Legacy Edition (US$49.99/C$64.99: Friday)

Piofiore: Fated Memories ($49.99/$62.99)

Ben 10: Power Trip ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

The Survivalists ($24.99/$27.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Foregone ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

Charterstone: Digital Edition ($24.99/$31.49: Tuesday)

Ghost of a Tale ($24.99/$31.49)

Ikenfell ($19.99/$26.99)

Falcon Age ($19.99/$24.99)

I Am Dead ($19.99/$24.99)

Filament ($16.99/$21.41)

9th Dawn III ($15.99/$19.99: Tuesday)

Adventures of Chris ($14.99/$18.89)

Game Dev Tycoon ($14.99/$18.89)

Neighbors: Back From Hell ($14.99)

The Ramen Sensei ($14.00/$17.64)

Space Grunts ($13.99: Monday)

WarriOrb ($12.99/$16.37)

Aery - Sky Castle ($9.99/$14.99)

Shmubedi Boo ($9.99/$12.59: Wednesday)

Tacticool Champs ($9.99/$12.49)

AstroWings: Space War ($9.99/$11.99)

Puddle Knights ($9.99/$11.49)

From Orbit ($9.99: Tuesday)

Home: Postmortem Edition ($7.99/$9.99)

The Legend of Ninja ($7.99/$9.99)

Torn Tales: Rebound Edition ($7.99/$9.99)

Reflection of Mine ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Flipon ($5.99/$7.55)

Street Racer Underground ($5.99/$7.55: Friday)

Skatemasta Techeo ($4.99/$6.29)

Tiki Brawl ($0.99/$1.19)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Killer Queen Black is 90% (!!!) off - $1.99/$2.59 - until October 22. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Piofiore: Fated Memories (€49.99/£44.99)

FIFA 21: Legacy Edition (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Ben 10: Power Trip (€39.99/£34.99)

The Survivalists (€24.99/£21.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Charterstone: Digital Edition (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Ghost of a Tale (€24.99/£22.49)

Ikenfell (€19.99/£17.99)

I Am Dead (€16.99/£14.99)

Filament (€16.99/£14.99)

Falcon Age (€16.79/£15.09)

9th Dawn III (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Adventures of Chris (€14.99/£13.49)

Game Dev Tycoon (€14.99/£13.49)

Neighbors: Back From Hell (€14.99/£12.99)

Space Grunts (€13.99/£12.59: Monday)

The Ramen Sensei (€13/£11.69)

WarriOrb (€12.99/£11.69)

Space Avenger: Empire of Nexx (€12.49/£11.29: Friday)

Aery - Sky Castle (€9.99/£9.99)

Tacticool Champs (€9.99/£8.99)

AstroWings: Space War (€8.2/£7.29)

From Orbit (€8.19/£7.19: Tuesday)

Puddle Knights (€8.19/£7.19)

Home: Postmortem Edition (€7.99/£7.99)

Reflection of Mine (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Torn Tales: Rebound Edition (€7.99/£7.19)

The Legend of Ninja (€7.99/£6.99)

Flipon (€5.99/£5.39)

Street Racer Underground (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Skatemasta Techeo (€4.99/£4.49)

Tiki Brawl (€1.49/£1.39: Wednesday)

Japan

FIFA 21 Legacy Edition (¥5600)

Neighbors: Back From Hell (¥2980)

The Survivalists (¥2750)

Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition (¥2500)

Spinch (¥1520)

The Ramen Sensei (¥1500)

Goetia (¥1499)

Astro Wings: Space War (¥1000)

JDM Racing (¥530)

A Hero And A Garden (¥500)

Gravity Rider Zero (¥500)

Magical Drop (¥500)