Nintendo Downloads - September 24, 2020

How coincidental that Nintendo Switch Online players get a stockpile just in time for the renewal.

The new releases are quiet, but given last week's unexpected Thursday shadowdrops among the dozen or so that came out, it's subject to change. The prime releases are Rivals of Aether, which attempts to redeem the indie Smash-like after Bounty Battle Shockmaster'd, and CastleStorm II from Zen Studios. Maybe RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 can hang, and Unrailed is supposed to be out this week (there's no pricing as of press time) but other than that it's a backlog week.

The anniversary of Switch Online's first payment is coming soon, so it's not a surprise that they're loading up with both updates to the NES and Super NES libraries as well as a week's trial of Disgaea 5 (with Super Mario 35 next week). About the only thing missing is a Maximus Cup.

North America

Switch Retail

Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia (US$39.99/C$50.39: Friday)

Switch eShop

Rivals of Aether ($29.99/$37.99)

Big-Bobby-Car: The Big Race ($29.99/$34.99)

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition ($29.99/$34.99)

Lost Ember ($29.99/$33.99)

Wartile ($24.99/$31.49)

Castlestorm II ($19.99/$25.19: Wednesday)

Going Under ($19.99/$22.79)

Secrets of Me ($14.99/$18.89)

Car Driving School Simulator ($13.99/$17.63: Friday)

Embracelet ($11.99/$15)

Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny ($11.99/$not releasing)

Alluris ($9.99/$13.99)

Jet Set Knights ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Great Conqueror: Rome ($9.99/$12.59)

My Diggy Dog 2 ($9.99/$11.99)

Worm Jazz ($8.99/$10.99: Monday)

Breakpoint ($4.99/$6.29)

Micro Pico Racers ($3.99/$5)

Orbt XL ($0.99/$1.25: Wednesday)

Nintendo Switch Online (all Wednesday)

Game Trial: Disgaea 5 Complete

NES: S.C.A.T

SNES: Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest, Mario's Super Picross, The Peace Keepers

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Capcom is holding a Monster Hunter sale until October 1, which includes Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate 60% off (US$15.99/C$21.99 after a permanent price drop), and the original Monster Hunter Stories for 50% off with the ability to stack a My Nintendo coupon for an additional 30% off. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia (€39.99/£34.99)

Switch eShop

Big-Bobby-Car: The Big Race (€34.99/£31.49)

Lost Ember (€29.99/£24.99)

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition (€29.99/£19.99)

Wartile (€24.99/£22.49)

Castlestorm II (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Going Under (€19.99/£15.99)

Perky Little Things (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Secrets of Me (€14.99/£13.49)

Car Driving School Simulator (€13.99/£12.59: Friday)

Alluris (€10.00/£8.99)

My Diggy Dog 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Great Conqueror: Rome (€9.99/£8.99)

Jet Set Knights (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Worm Jazz (€8.99/£7.99: Monday)

Breakpoint (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Micro Pico Racers (€3.99/£3.59)

Orbt XL (€0.99/£0.89: Wednesday)

Japan

Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukukfuku wo (¥7700)

Meiji Katsugeki Haikara Ryuuseigumi (¥7150)

Issyo ni Asobo Koupen Chan (¥6050)

Wagamama High Spec (¥5478)

Legends of Ethernal (¥4180)

Rivals of Aether (¥3000)

Lost Ember (¥2990)

Bounty Battle (¥2570)

Secrets of Me (¥1580)

Dungreed (¥1500)

Pinstripe (¥1490)

The Park (¥1000)

Flyhight Cloudia 3 (¥500)