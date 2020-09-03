New Online Mode Coming to Super Mega Baseball 3 Next Week

Online Leagues allows cross-platform multiplayer in a friendly or competitive environment.

Online Leagues and Watch Mode are coming to Super Mega Baseball 3 on September 29 as part of the 2020 release's fourth update.

Online Leagues was first announced as Custom Pennant Race around the game's launch and lets players create custom leagues and invite friends from other platforms (Super Mega Baseball 3 is available on Switch, PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4). The new mode will have some flexibility. It can be a laidback experience where players in your league just play casually, or it can be a highly competitive mode with predefined schedules and matches. The leagues can have up to 32 teams, including custom teams. Game length and difficulty level can also be changed to whatever you want.

The second mode, Watch mode, lets players more dynamically view CPU games with different camera angles.

The update will hit Super Mega Baseball 3 on Nintendo Switch on September 29. If you want to join an NWR League, leave a comment because, well, we're probably going to make one.