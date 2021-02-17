Episode 261: Project Triangle Podcast (Working Title)

Joel joins John and Neal to talk about a little thing that happened called the Nintendo Direct.

We had big, big plans to talk about third-party Switch controllers, but then a Nintendo Direct happened. So Joel DeWitte joins us to talk about the big show this week. Join us as John, Neal, and Joel talk about Splatoon 3, Skyward Sword HD, Project Triangle Strategy, and that new Nintendo-published game Super DC Girls or whatever.

