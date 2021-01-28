Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity Adding Expansion Pass

It's a Warriors game, OF COURSE there was going to be DLC.

In a shocking development, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calmity is getting an expansion pass.

The DLC pack was announced in today's Nintendo Direct and will contain a new weapon and costume for Link starting on May 28. The first wave in June will add an "expanded roster", new weapon types, new Royal Ancient Lab challenges, and "challenging enemies". Slated for November, the second part will offer new character vignettes, stages, battle skills, and more (unspecified) characters.

As the first of the content will not be delivered until late May, the DLC can be pre-ordered today but won't be charged until around the 21st.