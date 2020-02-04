We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword - Vintage Review

by John Rairdin and Neal Ronaghan - February 20, 2021, 10:42 am EST
Travel back to 2011 with us.

Ten years ago we published our launch day review of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. In fact it was one of the first games to get a video review on our now defunt old YouTube channel, excellently produced by Jared Rosenberg. Now, with the announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD we thought it would be a great time to revisit this review with a brand new video review. Following the review you'll also be able to hear Neal's thoughts from a modern perspective looking back on the games legacy.

Gameplay recorded by Xander Morningstar.

