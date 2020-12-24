We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
New Pokemon Snap Develops April 30 Release

by Donald Theriault - January 14, 2021, 8:09 am EST
Source: The Pokemon Company

Hopefully unlike the original you won't be done when the calendar flips to May.

Pokemon's 25th anniversary celebration is kicking off in photographic style.

New Pokemon Snap, the Bandai Namco developed follow-up to the beloved 1999 N64 game, has announced a release date of April 30. The official Pokemon Twitter made the announcement along with a new trailer.

Originally announced last June and not seen since, New Snap will take place in the Lental region and task photographers with completing the Photo Pokedex.

