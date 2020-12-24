New Pokemon Snap Develops April 30 Release

Hopefully unlike the original you won't be done when the calendar flips to May.

Pokemon's 25th anniversary celebration is kicking off in photographic style.

New Pokemon Snap, the Bandai Namco developed follow-up to the beloved 1999 N64 game, has announced a release date of April 30. The official Pokemon Twitter made the announcement along with a new trailer.

Originally announced last June and not seen since, New Snap will take place in the Lental region and task photographers with completing the Photo Pokedex.