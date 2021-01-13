Check Out What Games Are Most Anticipated with the 2021 NWR Hype Meter

Our readers and staff responded with a slam-dunk top game and a lot of surprises.

Recently we asked you, the reader, to send in your list of your most anticipated games on Switch. Thankfully, you responded and, along with some staffer votes and funny math, we came up with what we're calling the "Nintendo World Report Hype Number" for a variety of upcoming games.

What follows are a few top lists for different categories according to our asinine system, which gives you the Hype Number, and a percentage based on the highest possible amount of hype that a game could get.

If you're curious at how we gathered the numbers, let me break it down for you. Each list we received ranged from five games to 10, and on those lists each game was given points for their ranking. For example, let's say that The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is at the top of a list of 10 games. That means the Zelda sequel would get 10 points. The second-highest game would get nine points, and the third-highest would get eight, and so on and so forth. If the list was just five games, then Breath of the Wild 2 would get five points.

Using those numbers, we divided them by the most amount of points possible. So let's say the upcoming Zelda was at the top of one person's 10-game list and was fourth on another list. That means, if we were just using those two lists, the next Zelda game would have an NWR Hype Number of 85% (or (10+7)/20, which would be (one list's rank+another list's rank/highest possible rank).

If that doesn't make any sense, then just roll with it for our sake. We essentially are trying to make the goofiest, most needlessly complicated version of Nintendo Power's old Power Polls.