Hollow Knight: Silksong Release Window Narrowed

And there's your obligatory Xbox event news post for the year.

Microsoft of all people has helped narrow down the release window for one of the most demanded titles for every Nintendo video presentation.

During their June showcase today, Microsoft ran a trailer for Hollow Knight: Silksong, and later confirmed that every game shown in the presentation was slated for release within the next twelve months (alongside a day 1 release on Xbox's Game Pass subscription service). It would later appear as part of a montage headed with "This is the next 12 months of Xbox", suggesting Silksong will be out sometime before June 2023.

The trailer is below:

As part of the show, Overwatch's 2 multiplayer was announced for release on all platforms (including Switch) free to play on October 4.