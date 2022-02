The real players might be locked out, but pitchers and catchers can still report on the Switch.

MLB The Show 22 is going to get some reps before the season opens.

In a video posted to their YouTube channel, developer Sony San Diego announced a technical test for MLB The Show would be held starting Thursday the 17th. Running until the 22nd, the test is aiming to identify any issues with the cross-platform play prior to launch.

The test app will be available for download on the eShop tomorrow.