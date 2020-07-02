Rocket League Transitioning To Free To Play Later This Summer

And you can finally bring your supersonic acrobatic rocket-powered battle cars from other platforms to Switch.

Rocket League will be the next game to go from premium to free on Switch.

The vehicular soccer game, which launched five years ago this month on PC and PlayStation 4 and came to Switch in 2017, will be moving to a free download "later this summer" according to a post on the game's official website. Players who purchase the game before the transition will receive special items at the time of the transition, including all branded DLC from launch until the time of the update.

As the developer was acquired by Epic last year, players will be able to use an Epic account to sync progression across multiple platforms including Switch once the free version is up and running.