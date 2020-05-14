"New Game Plus" Stream Event To Air June 23

The author already has a considerable list of requests and expects maybe one of them to be filled.
Some of the Switch's most commonly appearing third parties will be throwing a big event in late June.
Thirteen companies, mostly with an Eastern focus, will be a part of the New Game Plus expo, airing Tuesday June 23 beginning at 11 am ET. A presentation will run for the first hour, followed by demos and "last looks" running until 7 pm ET.
The list of presenting companies includes:
- Sega / Atlus
- NIS America
- Spike Chunsoft
- Aksys Games
- GungHo America
- KoeiTecmo
- Natsume
- Arc System Works
- Inti Creates
- WayForward
- SNK
- Actill
- Playism
Nintendo World Report will bring any Switch relevant news as it breaks.