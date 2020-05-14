We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

"New Game Plus" Stream Event To Air June 23

by Donald Theriault - May 20, 2020, 6:27 pm PDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: New Game Plus Expo

The author already has a considerable list of requests and expects maybe one of them to be filled.

Some of the Switch's most commonly appearing third parties will be throwing a big event in late June.

Thirteen companies, mostly with an Eastern focus, will be a part of the New Game Plus expo, airing Tuesday June 23 beginning at 11 am ET. A presentation will run for the first hour, followed by demos and "last looks" running until 7 pm ET.

The list of presenting companies includes:

  • Sega / Atlus
  • NIS America
  • Spike Chunsoft
  • Aksys Games
  • GungHo America
  • KoeiTecmo
  • Natsume
  • Arc System Works
  • Inti Creates
  • WayForward
  • SNK
  • Actill
  • Playism

Nintendo World Report will bring any Switch relevant news as it breaks.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement