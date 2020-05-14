"New Game Plus" Stream Event To Air June 23

The author already has a considerable list of requests and expects maybe one of them to be filled.

Some of the Switch's most commonly appearing third parties will be throwing a big event in late June.

Thirteen companies, mostly with an Eastern focus, will be a part of the New Game Plus expo, airing Tuesday June 23 beginning at 11 am ET. A presentation will run for the first hour, followed by demos and "last looks" running until 7 pm ET.

The list of presenting companies includes:

Sega / Atlus

NIS America

Spike Chunsoft

Aksys Games

GungHo America

KoeiTecmo

Natsume

Arc System Works

Inti Creates

WayForward

SNK

Actill

Playism

