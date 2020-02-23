We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Toy Fair New York 2020 Roundup

Bumkins

by Justin Berube - February 23, 2020, 11:54 am PST

Nintendo products for the little gamers out there.

We here at Nintendo World Report can confirm a Super Nintendo controller baby teether is in development by Bumkins.

Images

Talkback

Lemonade5 hours ago

That F4F Zelda figure is really nice.

The Splatoon 2 Figma is also great.

