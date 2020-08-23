Episode 687: This Podcast Is Also Out Now

Everything else is!

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

There was a Indie World presentation; you might have heard. A whole boatload of games got the shadow drop treatment. Included in that list was Manifold Garden, a game friend-of-the-show Syrenne McNulty spent the last few years contributing to this day. So, you can guess who shows up.

The first half of the show is a conversation about Manifold Garden, and the road it took to get to this day. All four of our normal crew have been playing it, so we have a little experience with the gravity-manipulating non-eucledian geometric mind-bender. Discloser time: codes were provided for all four of us, and -of course- we have a long-standing friendship with Syrenne.

The second half of the show digs into everything else that was shown during the event: Hypnospace Outlaw, Takeshi and Hiroshi, A Short Hike, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Hades, Untitled Goose Game multiplayer mode, and Card Shark. It's a lot of games, and thankfully we had a chance to play a great many of them. Hopefully we can help you pick a few to play next.

Bonus content: some concluding thoughts on Planescape: Torment.