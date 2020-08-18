We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

Untitled Goose Game Getting 2-Player Co-op in Free Update

by Jordan Rudek - August 18, 2020, 12:32 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Indie World Showcase

Double your goose, double your gander on September 23

Untitled Goose Game is about to cause even more mischief. During this morning's Indie World Showcase, it was revealed that two-goose co-op play is coming in a free update next month.

On September 23, you and a friend can cause as much trouble as possible and drive gardeners everywhere into early retirement. The video also ended with a reminder that a physical version of Untitled Goose Game is coming soon (September 29, as you can read about here).

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement