Here's All the Games in Today's Nintendo's Indie World Stream

A mind-boggling six shadowdrops headlined a show that also announced more than 20 other games.
Here’s a roundup of all the announcements from today’s Indie World presentation that showcased a number of new and upcoming games on Switch.
- Hades: The latest from Supergiant Games (Bastion, Transistor) is coming to Switch this fall. It supports cross-save from PC.
- Hypnospace Outlaw: The weird throwback computer game from No More Robots is coming out on Switch on August 27. A demo is coming later today.
- Spiritfarer: The cozy management game about death is out today on Switch.
- Garden Story: The adorable town sim game starring a little grape named Concord made by Picogram is coming to Switch in 2021.
- Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero: The pair of underwater first-person exploration games from Unknown Worlds Entertainment is coming to Switch in early 2021.
- Takeshi and Hiroshi: The claymation-looking RPG is about a brother making a game for his little brother. It comes out today.
- Raji: An Ancient Epic: The Indian-themed adventure is coming to Switch later today. (Editor’s Note: a demo during Xbox’s summer demo showcase was awesome)
- Bear and Breakfast: Coming in 2021.
- A Short Hike: The 2D Breath of the Wild-like game is coming to Switch today.
- Card Shark: The new game from the creator of Reigns is coming to Switch in 2021.
- Torchlight III: Following up on Torchlight II, comes the sequel. It is coming to Switch in Fall 2020.
- Manifold Garden: The trippy puzzle game is coming to Switch today.
- Evergate: From Stone Lantern Games, this 2D puzzle platformer is coming to Switch later today.
- Untitled Goose Game DLC: More Goose Game is coming in the form of a new co-op out on September 23.
- Haven: Later in 2020
- Going Under: September 24
- The Red Lantern: Fall 2020
- Unrailed!: September 23 (demo available later today)
- Struggling: August 27
- Inmost: August 21
- She Dreams Elsewhere: Early 2021
- Grindstone: Fall 2020
- Gonner 2: Fall 2020