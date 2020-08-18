Six New Indie Games Just Shadowdropped on Switch

Better get downloading

Today's Indie World stream had no shortage of games releasing today. Here's a complete list to help you decide what to download and play right away.

Spiritfarer: A beautiful management sim about ferrying souls to the afterlife.

Takeshi and Hiroshi: Design a not too difficult RPG for your younger brother in this game within a game.

Raji: An Ancient Epic: an isometric action adventure game inspired by Indian tradition and history.

A Short Hike: An open-air 2D adventure game about a bird featuring sublime low poly art.

Manifold Garden: Literally the most confusing looking puzzle game I've ever looked at. Bring it on.

Evergate: A 2D puzzle platformer about a spirit navigating the afterlife.