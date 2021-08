This is gonna be a biggun.

The veil is about to come off the next few Pokemon games.

A Pokemon Presents presentation will air on Wednesday, August 18 at 9 am E.T., 6 a.m. PT, or 1500 CET. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends Arceus will all be shown in the video.

This will be the first major news brief on the Sinnoh-focused trio since their release dates were given as November 19 and January 28 (BD/SP, Legends) on May 26.