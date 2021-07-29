Other News From The August 18 Pokemon Presents

They had a lot of time, but a lot of other items to go over.
Prior to the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl / Legends Arceus news, the Pokemon Presents presentation offered several updates on active Pokemon projects.
- Pokemon Unite's mobile version was slated for a September 22 launch, with pre-registration open now. Costumes will be awarded if there are a total of 2.5m and 5m pre-registrations. Following the launch of pink blob Blissey this week, future updates will add Mamoswine and Sylveon as playable.
- A "revamp" of 2019's Pokemon Cafe Mix was announced for fall; following the updates, it will be known as "Pokemon Cafe Remix". New Pokemon, puzzles, and training techniques will be among the items added.
- A massive login bonus (100 pulls) is now available as part of Pokemon Masters EX's 2nd anniversary: a new story arc will begin in September with Giovanni being added to the game.
- Pokemon Go will be adding Galar Pokemon soon, with Wooloo, Skowvet, Failanks, and mascots Zacian and Zamazenta.
- Pokemon Home will be updated to support Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends Arceus sometime in 2022: it was not identified if this would consist of one update or two, nor if Sword and Shield would be updated to hold new Pokemon introduced in Legends Arceus.