Pokemon Legends: Arceus To Unveil New Pokemon And Offers New Region Details

Evolving based on absorbing the souls of its dead brethren... we got nothin'.

We got the first look at the new Pokemon Legends: Arceus in today's Pokemon Presents:

The focus of the game is completing "expeditions" in order to complete the Pokedex of the Hisui (later Sinnoh) region.

Multiple environments will be in play, along with a time where Pokemon become enraged.

Pokemon can be captured without battling, though the reaction to the trainer will depend on the species.

In the event that a battle is necessary, the core turn-based system will be retained with some differences. Depending on the Speed stat of the Pokemon it may be possible for one to move multiple times before the opponent can strike, and moves can also be modified to be performed in "Strong Style" (hits harder, more cooldown) or "Agile Style" (less power, less cooldown).

New region-based Pokemon and evolutions were shown: Wyrdeer is an evolved Stantler, while Basculin who (according to the trailer) absorb the souls of dead Basculin in their school become "Basculegion". Hisui forms of Braviary (which appaears to be a Psychic type) and Growlithe (a Rock type) were also shown.

Players will be able to ride Pokemon: Wyrdeer, Hisuian Braviary, and Basculegion were all shown.

Poke Balls can be crafted, as opposed to purchased.

Although Legends Arceus is intended to be a single player game, the game's official website has revealed the presence of a "Trading Post" in the game used for trades with other explorers (local or online).

As with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokemon Legends: Arceus can be preordered today, and an early purchase bonus will give the player character an outfit based on Hisuian Growlithe.