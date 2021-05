Twenty-five years (and two months) after the original.

One of the major holiday games for the Switch will be a pair of remakes.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will launch in the "Friday before Black Friday" slot of November 19, with Pokemon Legends: Arceus following on January 28, 2022. A double pack of BD/SP will also be available.

Both titles were announced on February 27 with targeted release dates of "fall" and "early 2022" at the time.