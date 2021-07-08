Sega-Themed Picross Game Launches Next Week

Jupiter's Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition comes to Switch on August 5.

On August 5, Jupiter will release Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition, a Sega-themed version of their long-running Picross series. First announced in June 2020, this game includes a total of 480 puzzles split between regular Picross and special modes including Clip and Color Picross.

Pre-orders for the game will go up on July 29 and in addition, the back catalog of Jupiter-developed Picross games will all be 20% off from July 29 until August 18.

59 different games from the Sega Master System and Mega Drive/Genesis era will be represented in the puzzles. See the below list for all of the included games: