We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Sega-Themed Picross Game Launches Next Week

by Neal Ronaghan - July 28, 2021, 11:00 am EDT
Discuss in talkback!

Jupiter's Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition comes to Switch on August 5.

On August 5, Jupiter will release Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition, a Sega-themed version of their long-running Picross series. First announced in June 2020, this game includes a total of 480 puzzles split between regular Picross and special modes including Clip and Color Picross.

Pre-orders for the game will go up on July 29 and in addition, the back catalog of Jupiter-developed Picross games will all be 20% off from July 29 until August 18.

59 different games from the Sega Master System and Mega Drive/Genesis era will be represented in the puzzles. See the below list for all of the included games:

  • Action Fighter
  • After Burner
  • Alex Kidd in Miracle World
  • Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
  • Alien Soldier
  • Alien Storm
  • Alien Syndrome
  • Altered Beast
  • Arrow Flash
  • Beyond Oasis
  • Bio-Hazard Battle
  • Bonanza Bros.
  • Columns
  • Columns III
  • Comix Zone
  • Crack Down
  • Dynamite Headdy
  • Enduro Racer
  • ESWAT: City Under Siege
  • Eternal Champions
  • Fantasy Zone
  • Gain Ground
  • Golden Axe
  • Golden Axe II
  • Golden Axe III
  • Kid Chameleon
  • Kung Fu Kid
  • Light Crusader
  • Out Run
  • Phantasy Star
  • Phantasy Star II
  • Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
  • Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
  • Puyo Puyo
  • Puzzle & Action:Ichidant-R
  • Puzzle & Action:Tant-R
  • Quartet
  • Record of the Bahamut War
  • Rent A Hero
  • Ristar
  • Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
  • Shining Force II
  • Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
  • Sonic & Knuckles
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3
  • Sonic the hedgehog CD
  • Space Harrier
  • Space Harrier II
  • Streets of Rage
  • Streets of Rage 2
  • Streets of Rage 3
  • Super Hang-On
  • Super Thunder Blade
  • Sword of Vermilion
  • The Ooze
  • The Revenge of Shinobi
  • Turbo Out Run
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement