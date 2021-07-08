Sega-Themed Picross Game Launches Next Week

Jupiter's Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition comes to Switch on August 5.
On August 5, Jupiter will release Picross S Mega Drive & Master System Edition, a Sega-themed version of their long-running Picross series. First announced in June 2020, this game includes a total of 480 puzzles split between regular Picross and special modes including Clip and Color Picross.
Pre-orders for the game will go up on July 29 and in addition, the back catalog of Jupiter-developed Picross games will all be 20% off from July 29 until August 18.
59 different games from the Sega Master System and Mega Drive/Genesis era will be represented in the puzzles. See the below list for all of the included games:
- Action Fighter
- After Burner
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Alien Syndrome
- Altered Beast
- Arrow Flash
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros.
- Columns
- Columns III
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Dynamite Headdy
- Enduro Racer
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Eternal Champions
- Fantasy Zone
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Kid Chameleon
- Kung Fu Kid
- Light Crusader
- Out Run
- Phantasy Star
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
- Puyo Puyo
- Puzzle & Action:Ichidant-R
- Puzzle & Action:Tant-R
- Quartet
- Record of the Bahamut War
- Rent A Hero
- Ristar
- Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
- Shining Force II
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic & Knuckles
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3
- Sonic the hedgehog CD
- Space Harrier
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Hang-On
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Ooze
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- Turbo Out Run