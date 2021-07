Now it's your job to fill the thing.

August will start with a game that involves trying to fill a doomsday vault.

Developer Flightless have announced their isometric adventure Doomsday Vault will release on Switch August 5. Players will have to explore a devastated Earth and find seeds to restock a vault inspired by the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, traversing flooded areas, desolate plains, and destroyed buildings.

Gameplay can be found in the trailer below: