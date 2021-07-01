Nintendo Downloads - July 1, 2021

Having a holiday on a Thursday is the Joey Marella of weekly planning.
We've got four things vying for my personal attention this week, and I'm already in for one: The modern release of Zombies Ate My Neighbors and its straight-to-Blockbuster sequel Ghoul Patrol. I'll also be picking up probably the cheapest retail release in a while (as a download, those cards ain't cheap y'all), Doki Doki Literature Club+. Now, the question is, did they just pull an Undertale for it?
The other major items of note are Disgaea 6 - check out our review, dood and the first ever release on Switch from thatgamecompany in Sky: Children of the Light. The Procession to Calvary sounds like it's a gaming twist on The Life of Brian, so we'll find out if it's the messiah or just a very naughty game.
Notable late releases in Japan include Treachery in Beatdown City and Layers of Fear 2.
North America
Switch Retail
Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (US$59.99/C$79.79: Tuesday)
Destroy All Humans! ($39.99/$: Tuesday)
Doki Doki Literature Club+ ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)
Switch eShop
Anna's Quest ($19.99/$23.99: Wednesday)
Hope's Farm ($19.99: Saturday)
A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories ($17.99/$23.90: Wednesday)
Foodtruck Arena ($15.99/$21.27: Friday)
Alphadia Genesis 2 ($14.99/$20.99)
Mythic Ocean ($14.99/$20.00: Friday)
Lucasfilm Classic Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol ($14.99/$19.94: Tuesday)
Onirike ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)
The Procession To Calvary ($14.99/$19.94)
Best Day Ever ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)
Epistory - Typing Chronicles ($14.99/$17.99: Friday)
Kirakira Stars Idol Project Reika ($10/$12)
Discolored ($9.99/$13.29)
Revolver and Co ($7.99: Friday)
Red White Yellow ($7.00/$9.31)
Snake It 'Til You Make It ($6.99/$7.99: Wednesday)
Path: Through The Forest ($5.99/$7.97)
Mighty Aphid ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)
Arkan: The Dog Adventurer ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)
Pigeon Fight ($4.99/$6.64)
Mina & Michi ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)
Kickerinho World ($4.99/$6.49)
Super Destronaut DX-2 ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)
Dragon Question ($3.99/$5)
Sky: Children of the Light ($free to start/$: Wednesday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Falcom titles (Ys VIII, Trails of Cold Steel III/IV) are on sale until July 5 as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch Retail
Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (€59.99/£53.99: Tuesday)
Destroy All Humans! (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)
Doki Doki Literature Club+ (€12.49/£11.29: Wednesday)
Switch eShop
Hope's Farm (€19.99/£17.99: Saturday)
Anna's Quest (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)
Foodtruck Arena (€15.99/£14.39: Friday)
A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)
Alphadia Genesis 2 (€14.99/£13.49)
Lucasfilm Classic Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (€12.49/£11.29: Tuesday)
Onirike (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)
The Procession To Calvary (€14.99/£13.49)
Epistory - Typing Chronicles (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)
Mythic Ocean (€14.99/£12.99: Friday)
Best Day Ever (€12.49/£11.29: Friday)
Discolored (€9.99/£8.99)
Kirakira Stars Idol Project Reika (€8/£7)
Revolver and Co (€6.49/£5.89: Friday)
Snake It 'Til You Make It (€5.99/£5.49: Wednesday)
Super Destronaut DX-2 (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Red White Yellow (€5.26/£4.69)
Mighty Aphid (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)
Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)
Arkan: The Dog Adventurer (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Mina & Michi (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Kickerinho World (€4.99/£4.49)
Path: Through The Forest (€4.99/£4.49)
Pigeon Fight (€4.99/£4.49)
Dragon Question (€3/£2.7)
Sky: Children of the Light (€free to start/£: Tuesday)
Japan
Summer Pockets Reflection Blue (¥7500)
Moshikashite? Obake no Shatekiya (¥5280)
Layers of Fear 2 (¥3740)
Anna's Quest (¥2200)
Treachery in Beatdown City (¥1800)
Our Summer Festival (¥1450)
Alphadia Genesis 2 (¥1320)
Girl Chief's Detective Area - Golden Island Secret Agreement (¥1300)
Discolored (¥1075)
Kirakira Stars Idol Project Reika (¥1000)
Escape from the retro house (¥990)
Salad Bar Tycoon (¥799)
Red White Yellow (¥700)
Path: Through The Forest (¥699)
Kickerinho World (¥499)
Arkan: The Dog Adventurer (¥490)
Dragon Question (¥400)
Sky: Children of the Light (¥free to start: Wednesday)