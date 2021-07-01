Nintendo Downloads - July 1, 2021

Having a holiday on a Thursday is the Joey Marella of weekly planning.

We've got four things vying for my personal attention this week, and I'm already in for one: The modern release of Zombies Ate My Neighbors and its straight-to-Blockbuster sequel Ghoul Patrol. I'll also be picking up probably the cheapest retail release in a while (as a download, those cards ain't cheap y'all), Doki Doki Literature Club+. Now, the question is, did they just pull an Undertale for it?

The other major items of note are Disgaea 6 - check out our review, dood and the first ever release on Switch from thatgamecompany in Sky: Children of the Light. The Procession to Calvary sounds like it's a gaming twist on The Life of Brian, so we'll find out if it's the messiah or just a very naughty game.

Notable late releases in Japan include Treachery in Beatdown City and Layers of Fear 2.

North America

Switch Retail

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (US$59.99/C$79.79: Tuesday)

Destroy All Humans! ($39.99/$: Tuesday)

Doki Doki Literature Club+ ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)

Switch eShop

Anna's Quest ($19.99/$23.99: Wednesday)

Hope's Farm ($19.99: Saturday)

A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories ($17.99/$23.90: Wednesday)

Foodtruck Arena ($15.99/$21.27: Friday)

Alphadia Genesis 2 ($14.99/$20.99)

Mythic Ocean ($14.99/$20.00: Friday)

Lucasfilm Classic Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol ($14.99/$19.94: Tuesday)

Onirike ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)

The Procession To Calvary ($14.99/$19.94)

Best Day Ever ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)

Epistory - Typing Chronicles ($14.99/$17.99: Friday)

Kirakira Stars Idol Project Reika ($10/$12)

Discolored ($9.99/$13.29)

Revolver and Co ($7.99: Friday)

Red White Yellow ($7.00/$9.31)

Snake It 'Til You Make It ($6.99/$7.99: Wednesday)

Path: Through The Forest ($5.99/$7.97)

Mighty Aphid ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)

Arkan: The Dog Adventurer ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Pigeon Fight ($4.99/$6.64)

Mina & Michi ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Kickerinho World ($4.99/$6.49)

Super Destronaut DX-2 ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Dragon Question ($3.99/$5)

Sky: Children of the Light ($free to start/$: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Falcom titles (Ys VIII, Trails of Cold Steel III/IV) are on sale until July 5 as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (€59.99/£53.99: Tuesday)

Destroy All Humans! (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Doki Doki Literature Club+ (€12.49/£11.29: Wednesday)

Switch eShop

Hope's Farm (€19.99/£17.99: Saturday)

Anna's Quest (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)

Foodtruck Arena (€15.99/£14.39: Friday)

A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Alphadia Genesis 2 (€14.99/£13.49)

Lucasfilm Classic Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (€12.49/£11.29: Tuesday)

Onirike (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

The Procession To Calvary (€14.99/£13.49)

Epistory - Typing Chronicles (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Mythic Ocean (€14.99/£12.99: Friday)

Best Day Ever (€12.49/£11.29: Friday)

Discolored (€9.99/£8.99)

Kirakira Stars Idol Project Reika (€8/£7)

Revolver and Co (€6.49/£5.89: Friday)

Snake It 'Til You Make It (€5.99/£5.49: Wednesday)

Super Destronaut DX-2 (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Red White Yellow (€5.26/£4.69)

Mighty Aphid (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Arkan: The Dog Adventurer (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Mina & Michi (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Kickerinho World (€4.99/£4.49)

Path: Through The Forest (€4.99/£4.49)

Pigeon Fight (€4.99/£4.49)

Dragon Question (€3/£2.7)

Sky: Children of the Light (€free to start/£: Tuesday)

Japan

Summer Pockets Reflection Blue (¥7500)

Moshikashite? Obake no Shatekiya (¥5280)

Layers of Fear 2 (¥3740)

Anna's Quest (¥2200)

Treachery in Beatdown City (¥1800)

Our Summer Festival (¥1450)

Alphadia Genesis 2 (¥1320)

Girl Chief's Detective Area - Golden Island Secret Agreement (¥1300)

Discolored (¥1075)

Kirakira Stars Idol Project Reika (¥1000)

Escape from the retro house (¥990)

Salad Bar Tycoon (¥799)

Red White Yellow (¥700)

Path: Through The Forest (¥699)

Kickerinho World (¥499)

Arkan: The Dog Adventurer (¥490)

Dragon Question (¥400)

Sky: Children of the Light (¥free to start: Wednesday)