Nintendo Downloads - July 8, 2021

Featuring a single finger curling on a monkey's paw over in Japan.

The big game of the week, which is already downloaded and waiting for me to put multiple hours into on a weekend as part of #JRPGJuly, is Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. I, for one, welcome our apparently flight-capable Rathalos overlords (based on the game icon) and look forward to it burninating entire continents. I'll also be snagging The Silver Case 2425, a game whose localization I apparently willed into existence in early March, and eventually will get around to picking up Ys IX in the parade of giants this week.

Although it's not retail class, we are also expecting a cloud version of A Plague Tale: Innocence this week in the rare "debut of a new header", and your Devolver Max Pass+ will get some premium content with Boomerang X. The oddball item of the week I found getting the list ready is action title Ruvalo: Original Complex.

Japan has a somewhat painful one, as a week after I had to "rebuild" my Vita for reasons I probably shouldn't get into here, the original Trails of Cold Steel is coming out in Japan this week. Sadly the supported languages are Japanese, Korean, and traditional Chinese - none of which I speak. I guess I can hope for an appearance on one of the east Asian eShops with English support? Also coming in Japan this week: Stories 2, the yearly Nippon Professional Baseball sim, and a Japanese version of the Lady Layton game we got on Switch two years ago in a recursive localization.

North America

Switch Retail

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox ($59.99/$79.79: Tuesday)

The Silver Case 2425 ($39.99/$53.19: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Aria Chronicle ($39.83/$?)

The Sisters: Party of the Year ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Heart of the Woods ($19.99/$26.99)

Boomerang X ($19.99/$26.59)

Crash Drive 3 ($19.99/$24.99)

Ruvato: Original Complex ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)

Indigo 7 ($14.99/$19.9)

Masagoro ($12.99/$?)

Shopping Mall Parking Lot ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Bai Qu: Hundreds of Memories ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Connect Bricks ($9.98/$12.98)

Monument ($7/$?)

Super Archer ($4.99/$6.64: Sunday)

Infinite Golf 2 ($4.99/$6.64)

Woodcutter ($4.99/$6.64)

My Maite ($4.99/$6.5)

Blitz Breaker ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Fantasy Cards ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Marbles Rush ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Beauty Bounce ($4.99/$5.99)

Rubix Roller ($3.99/$5.31: Monday)

My Little Fruit Juice Booth ($3.00/$4.00: Monday)

Egg Up ($2.99/$3.99: Saturday)

Switch Streaming

A Plague Tale: Innocence (prices TBA: Monday)

Sales and Price Drops

Europe

Switch Retail

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (€59.99/£53.99: Friday)

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

The Silver Case 2425 (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Aria Chronicle (€32.75/£28.12)

The Sisters: Party of the Year (€29.99/£39.99: Tuesday)

Boomerang X (€19.99/£17.99)

Crash Drive 3 (€16.99/£14.99)

Heart of the Woods (€16.99/£15.29)

Treachery in Beatdown City (€16.49/£14.89: Wednesday)

Indigo 7 (€14.99/£13.49)

Ruvato: Original Complex (€12.29/£11.09)

Shopping Mall Parking Lot (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Out of Line (€10.99/£9.89: Tuesday)

Masagoro (€10.79/£9.69)

Bai Qu: Hundreds of Memories (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Connect Bricks (€9.98/£8.89)

Monument (€6/£5.39)

Beauty Bounce (€4.99/£4.99)

Super Archer (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Blitz Breaker (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Infinite Golf 2 (€4.99/£4.49)

Woodcutter (€4.99/£4.49)

My Maite (€4.99/£4.49)

Fantasy Cards (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Rubix Roller (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

My Little Fruit Juice Booth (€3/£2.69: Monday)

Egg Up (€2.99/£2.99: Saturday)

Switch Streaming

A Plague Tale: Innocence (prices TBA: Monday)

Japan

eBASEBALL Professional Baseball Spirits 2021 Grand Slam (¥7678)

Furaiki 4 (¥7678)

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (¥6990)

Layton's Mystery Journey - Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy DX+ (¥4950)

Sen no Kiseki I (¥4378)

Aria Chronicle (¥4356)

Boomerang X (¥2050)

Crash Drive 3 (¥2050)

Ruvato: Original Complex (¥1600)

Masagoro (¥1320)

Bocce (¥999)

Connect Bricks (¥998)

Monument (¥750)

Fantasy Cards (¥599)

Mermaid Castle (¥599)

My Maite (¥550)

Blitz Breaker (¥500)