Zombies Ate My Neighbors, Ghoul Patrol Coming To Switch In Bundle June 29

Hey, remember when zombies WEREN'T the most overused trope in video games?

The Switch is continuing to pile on the retro games for its library.

DotEmu posted a trailer this evening announcing a bundle of LucasArts co-op shooters Zombies Ate My Neighbors (1993) and Ghoul Patrol (1994) would come to Switch on June 29. The bundle is in co-operation with the new Lucasfilm Games label, and will include achievements and a game museum mode among other modern features.

Zombies Ate My Neighbors was originally published by Konami and was a cult classic of the SNES and Genesis. Its sequel, Ghoul Patrol, was published by electronic company JVC's game publishing label in its first run, and also released on the Wii's Virtual Console from LucasArts directly.