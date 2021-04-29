Nintendo Unveils Game Builder Garage: Launching June 11

Now your dreams may come true as well.

Nintendo has unveiled a new project that aims to teach basic game development.

A video has been posted on Nintendo's social channels for the Game Builder Garage, which will launch physically and digitally on June 11 for US$29.99 / C$39.99, though the ESRB description on Nintendo's game page mentions in game purchases. The Garage will let players program basic functions of the Switch, such as use of the control sticks and buttons, as well as other elements to create their own games.

Sample games in the trailer below include basic platformers and a space shooter. The game page confirms that games will be shareable with codes. Nintendo's PR confirmed that in addition to all Switch controllers, creation will also support a USB mouse.