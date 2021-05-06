We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Game Builder Garage Will Only Support Sharing With Codes At Launch

by Donald Theriault - May 27, 2021, 1:40 pm EDT
Source: IGN

The Switch's screenshot feature is going to be getting a workout.

Codes will be the only method for sharing Game Builder Garage creations at launch.

IGN confirmed in a preview that there would be no other methods supported for viewing other's games aside from the codes.

"In my hands-off preview of the game, the Nintendo representative on the call told me that aside from sharing codes with others manually, there would be no organic discoverability features in the game. No 100 Mario Challenge, and no built-in browser to find new or popular games." - Rebekah Valentine, IGN

The Nintendo representative explained that the game was aimed at pre-teen and young players, with a focus on sharing within a family or close friend group who would "know what they're downloading".

Talkback

Enner7 hours ago

Close-minded and frustrating, but understandable. Especially given the recent news about Little Big Planet and how those games needed to shut down the servers due to... I guess 'net vandalism, to put it mildly.

