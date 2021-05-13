Nintendo Downloads - May 13, 2021

This week, the games come in pairs. Literally so for our friends in Europe.

There's four big games across two series this week in the downloads, and apparently two of them will have Discourse (tm) about what constitutes a visual novel versus an adventure game. The Famicom Detective Club holds their first Western meetings on Friday, with two separate games offering a discount in North America and Japan to get it to the standard Nintendo MSRP and one bundle pack in Europe for both. If you prefer to avoid internet arguments, Subnautica and its psuedo-sequel Below Zero both drop on Friday as well.

John would be remiss to point out that there's a space shooter for him this week in Space Commander, and Fire: Ungh's Quest aims to become the finest caveman-based platformer on the Switch - granted, the list isn't long for that.

Japan has a bit of catchup and an early release of a racing game we're looking at for next week.

North America

Switch eShop

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind (US$34.99/C$46.99: Friday)

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir ($34.99/$46.99: Friday) Conditional discount: Buying one Famicom Detective Club game gives $10/$14 off the other.

Subnautica ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Subnautica: Below Zero ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Rise Eterna ($19.99/$25.99)

Retro Machina ($19.99/$23.93: Wednesday)

Taxi Driver - The Simulation ($14.99/$19.94)

Fire: Ungh's Quest ($14.99/$19.50: Wednesday)

Death Crown ($12.99/$17.28)

Exodemon ($12.99/$17.28)

Karma: Incarnation 1 ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Space Commander: War and Trade ($9.99/$13.29)

Tested on Humans: Escape Room ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Kasiori ($7/$9)

Connection ReHaunted ($6.66/$7.99)

Super Shape Shooter ($5.99/$7.99)

Wish Travel Super Puzzles Dream ($5.99/$7.97: Friday)

Solitaire Card Games ($5.99/$6.99)

Turbo Skiddy Racing ($4.99/$6.99: Saturday)

Project: Knight ($4.99/$6.64: Saturday)

Rift Raccoon ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Rabisco+ ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Bounce Mania ($3.99/$5.99: Friday)

#1 Anagrams ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A 2K sale ends on May 17 and includes NBA 2K21 at 84% off ($9.59) in time for the playoffs. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

Famicom Detective Club (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Subnautica (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Subnautica: Below Zero (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Rise Eterna (€19.99/£17.99)

Retro Machina (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)

Taxi Driver - The Simulation (€14.99/£13.49)

Fire: Ungh's Quest (€14.99/£12.99: Wednesday)

Death Crown (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Exodemon (€12.99/£11.69)

Karma: Incarnation 1 (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Tested on Humans: Escape Room (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Space Commander: War and Trade (€9.99/£8.99)

Kasiori (€7/£6.26)

Connection ReHaunted (€6.66/£5.49)

Super Shape Shooter (€5.99/£5.39)

Wish Travel Super Puzzles Dream (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

Solitaire Card Games (€5.9/£5.29)

Rabisco+ (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Turbo Skiddy Racing (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

Rift Raccoon (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Project: Knight (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Bounce Mania (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

#1 Anagrams (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Japan

MotoGP 21 (¥6578)

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind (¥4378: Friday)

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir (¥4378: Friday)

Subnautica (¥3520)

Subnautica: Below Zero (¥3520)

Fire: Ungh's Quest (¥1480)

Exodemon (¥1280)

Destrobots (¥1000)

Grand Prix Racing (¥599)

Kropki 8 (¥500)

.cat (¥499)

Ninja Epic Adventure (¥499)