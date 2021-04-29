Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance Rolling Switch Launch

It took nearly two decades to meet the "console NWR profile" check. UPDATED

UPDATE: As of 1:45pm ET, the game has not posted to the Switch eShop - Interplay has not been able to determine the root cause. Original story follows.

A classic Dungeons and Dragons RPG is making its second appearance on Nintendo consoles today.

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance, a co-op action RPG based on the 3rd edition of D&D, will come to modern consoles today including the Switch. According to publisher Interplay, it will be a graphically enhanced version of the 2001-02 release, and includes two player local co-op.

Dark Alliance was the first Baldur's Gate game to release on consoles, launching on PlayStation 2 in 2001. The game was ported to the GameCube in 2002, and a version was also released on the Game Boy Advance.