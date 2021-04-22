Nintendo Downloads - April 22, 2021

Three more Atelier games this week - is the entire series on Switch yet?
The headlining Dugtrio this week is not one, not two, but three Atelier games as Atelier Firis, Sophie, and Lydie & Suelle DX come to Switch all together. (Note that a bundle is available for them on discount where you'd save $30 US or equivalent.) Someone call James. Other examples of old games coming to Switch in new ways is OH HAY LOOK SHANTAE as you can now avoid spending a Radiant Dawn on the original GBC Shantae (with optional GBA mode).
Original titles of the week are the beautifully named Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - take notes, Yoshi - the next Picross, and a Touhou-universe fighting game. Name of the week is the tastefully-titled Dungholes.
In Japan, you have a late release of Tropico 6, a Raiden IV with remixed music, and an otome that starts at the bad end and goes from there.
North America
Switch eShop
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX (US$39.99/C$53.19)
Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX ($39.99/$53.19)
Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX ($39.99/$53.19)
MotoGP 21 ($39.99/$49.99)
Touhou Hyouibana ~ Antinomy of Common Flowers ($34.99/$49.99)
World End Economica Complete ($29.99/$39.99)
Dungeon and Gravestone ($24.99/$33.00: Friday)
Asobu Tights ($21/$27.93)
World Splitter ($19.99/$26.59: Wednesday)
Buildings Have Feelings Too ($19.99/$26.59)
Smelter ($19.99/$26.59)
Asdivine Cross ($14.99/$20.99)
Devil Slayer Raksasi ($14.99/$19.94)
Infinite Adventures ($14.99/$19.94)
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion ($14.99/$19.94)
War of Stealth: Assassin ($14.98/$19.8)
Little Mouse's Encyclopedia ($12.99/$17.28: Friday)
Picross S6 ($9.99/$13.29)
Shantae ($9.99/$13.29)
Dungholes ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)
Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)
Mystic Fate ($9.99/$12.99)
Sakura Succubus ($9.99/$12.99)
Moon Raiders ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)
Road Fury ($8.99/$11.96)
Bamerang ($6.99/$9.99)
Skyland Rush: Air Raid Attack ($6.99/$9.30)
The Skylia Prophecy ($6.99/$9.30: Friday)
BraveMatch ($4.99/$6.64)
Dead Dust ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)
EQI ($4.99: Friday)
Escaping a Kid's Room～The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game Series～ ($4.90/$?)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Following last week's Indie World, a collection of indie titles are on sale until April 25. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch eShop
MotoGP 21 (€49.99/£39.99)
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX (€39.99/£32.99)
Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX (€39.99/£32.99)
Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX (€39.99/£32.99)
Touhou Hyouibana ～ Antinomy of Common Flowers (€29.99/£24.99)
World End Economica Complete (€24.99/£22.49)
World Splitter (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)
Dungeon and Gravestone (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)
Buildings Have Feelings Too (€19.99/£14.99)
Smelter (€16.79/£15.09: Wednesday)
Asdivine Cross (€14.99/£13.49)
Devil Slayer Raksasi (€14.99/£13.49)
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (€14.99/£13.49)
Little Mouse's Encyclopedia (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)
Infinite Adventures (€12.99/£11.49)
War of Stealth: Assassin (€12.89/£11.59)
Driving World: Nordic Challenge (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)
Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Picross S6 (€9.99/£8.99)
Mystic Fate (€9.99/£8.99)
Sakura Succubus (€9.99/£8.99)
Dungholes (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Moon Raiders (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
The Skylia Prophecy (€6.99/£6.29)
Bamerang (€6.49/£5.99)
Skyland Rush: Air Raid Attack (€5.99/£5.39)
ColorFall (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
BraveMatch (€4.99/£4.49)
EQI (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Japan
Clockwork Apocalypse (¥7150)
Tropico 6 (¥6578)
Raiden IV: Mikado Remix (¥4180)
Touhou Hyouibana ～ Antinomy of Common Flowers (¥4180)
Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World (¥3828)
-Right Brain Master- Mistake Search Museum for Nintendo Switch (¥3520)
Dungeon and Gravestone (¥2530)
Smelter (¥2200)
War of Stealth: Assassin (¥1598)
Road Fury (¥1000)
Bamerang (¥720)
Chess Minimal (¥500)
Solitaire Klondike Minimal (¥500)
Escaping a Kid's Room～The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game Series～ (¥490)
Typing Quest (¥free to start)