Turnip Boy To Be Found Guilty Of Tax Evasion On April 22

There's no fooling the tax man, as Turnip Boy will find out in a few weeks.

Graffiti Games have announced their action adventure title Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion will come to Switch on April 22 for US$14.99 or regional equivalent. After racking up a somewhat large debt though means of questionable legality, the Turnip Boy must navigate a wild world in order to solve his debt issues.

A new trailer for the game is available here.