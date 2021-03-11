We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Turnip Boy To Be Found Guilty Of Tax Evasion On April 22

by Donald Theriault - April 1, 2021, 9:00 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Graffiti Games

So one week after the US, but a few days before your humble News Editor's would be due.

There's no fooling the tax man, as Turnip Boy will find out in a few weeks.

Graffiti Games have announced their action adventure title Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion will come to Switch on April 22 for US$14.99 or regional equivalent. After racking up a somewhat large debt though means of questionable legality, the Turnip Boy must navigate a wild world in order to solve his debt issues.

A new trailer for the game is available here.

