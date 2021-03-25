Picross S6 Heading to Switch in Late April

Also a quick update on Picross S: Mega Drive & Mark III Edition.

Picross S6 is coming to the Nintendo Switch worldwide on April 22. The new release features 485 puzzles across different modes, including standard Picross, Mega Picross, and Color Picross. If you have play data from Picross S, S2, or S3, you can also unlock large extra puzzles.

Developer Jupiter also confirmed to us that Picross S: Mega Drive & Mark III Edition, a Picross game featuring Sega Genesis-themed puzzles announced last year, is still in the works and will hopefully come out this year.

Additionally, the Picross S series will be on sale starting today, April 15, until May 5.

If you're unfamiliar with Picross, check out our reviews of the Picross S games: