Nintendo Downloads - April 29, 2021

It's already been a busy month for NIS America, but they have one more headliner for this week with the long-awaited worldwide release of R-Type Final 2 which is the week's headliner. The latest iteration of the long-standing shooter franchise drops Friday and I, for one, can't wait. (There is a demo if you need convincing.)
Other titles this week: A shorter game than R-Type Final 2 hits with the new Pokemon Snap, or a whole lot of visual novel with the Grisaia Phantom Trigger collection. Death end re;Quest is the rare Idea Factory International game that doesn't immediately get cancelled on sight, and the follow-up to train game Conduct Together comes here with Fly Together. Also, Ultimate Custom Knight is a crossover title of the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise. Name of the week honours fall to Angels With Scaly Wings.
Japan gets the shooter, the other shooter, a Fate universe cooking game (???) and a new contender for "most Japanese game".
North America
Switch Retail
New Pokemon Snap (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)
R-Type Final 2 ($39.99/$53.19: Friday)
Switch eShop
Grisaia Phantom Trigger 01 to 05 ($59.99/$79.79: Wednesday)
Death end re;Quest ($29.99/$39.89: Tuesday)
Battle Axe ($29.99/$37.99)
Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager ($19.99/$26.59)
Castaway Paradise ($19.99/$24.99)
Fly Together ($15/$19.95)
Super Glitch Dash ($9.99/$13.99)
Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)
Angels With Scaly Wings ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)
Super Arcade Soccer 2021 ($8/$10.64: Friday)
Ultimate Custom Knight ($7.99/$10.63: Friday)
Before I Forget ($7.99/$10.49)
Car Demolition Clicker ($6.99/$9.30: Wednesday)
Reknum Cheri Dreamland ($6.99/$9.3)
Slinki ($4.99/$6.64)
Space Warrior ($4.99/$6.64)
Taiwan Monster Fruit: Prologue ($2.99/$3.98: Wednesday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Spiritfarer is on sale until April 30 to coincide with its first DLC update. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch Retail
New Pokemon Snap (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)
R-Type Final 2 (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)
Switch eShop
Grisaia Phantom Trigger 01 to 05 (€59.99/£53.99: Wednesday)
Death end re;Quest (€29.99/£26.89: Tuesday)
Battle Axe (€27.99/£24.99)
Castaway Paradise (€19.99/£17.99)
Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager (€17.99/£16.5)
Fly Together (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)
Boris the Rocket (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)
Super Glitch Dash (€10.99/£6.99)
Angels With Scaly Wings (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Super Arcade Soccer 2021 (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)
Before I Forget (€7.99/£6.99)
Car Demolition Clicker (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)
Reknum Cheri Dreamland (€6.99/£6.29)
Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew (€4.99/£4.99: Monday)
Dead Dust (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)
Space Warrior (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Slinki (€4.99/£4.49)
Japan
New Pokemon Snap (¥6578: Friday)
R-Type Final 2 (¥6380)
Grisaia Phantom Trigger 01 to 05 (¥6200)
Everyday♪ Today's MENU for EMIYA Family (¥5280)
Star Renegades (¥3300)
Silver Chains (¥2490)
Idol Mahjong Final Romance 2 (¥2480)
Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager (¥1999)
Fly Together (¥1600)
Kanda Alice mo Suiri Suru (¥1500)
Fight of Gods (¥1200)
Super Glitch Dash (¥1220)
Submerged (¥1000)
Super Noda Game Party (¥1000)
The Big Journey (¥1000)
Spider Solitaire Mini (¥500)
AI Fights (¥400)
