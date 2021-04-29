Nintendo Downloads - April 29, 2021

If you're going to flame me for the headliner, send it to connectivity@nintendoworldreport.com

It's already been a busy month for NIS America, but they have one more headliner for this week with the long-awaited worldwide release of R-Type Final 2 which is the week's headliner. The latest iteration of the long-standing shooter franchise drops Friday and I, for one, can't wait. (There is a demo if you need convincing.)

Other titles this week: A shorter game than R-Type Final 2 hits with the new Pokemon Snap, or a whole lot of visual novel with the Grisaia Phantom Trigger collection. Death end re;Quest is the rare Idea Factory International game that doesn't immediately get cancelled on sight, and the follow-up to train game Conduct Together comes here with Fly Together. Also, Ultimate Custom Knight is a crossover title of the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise. Name of the week honours fall to Angels With Scaly Wings.

Japan gets the shooter, the other shooter, a Fate universe cooking game (???) and a new contender for "most Japanese game".

North America

Switch Retail

New Pokemon Snap (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

R-Type Final 2 ($39.99/$53.19: Friday)

Switch eShop

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 01 to 05 ($59.99/$79.79: Wednesday)

Death end re;Quest ($29.99/$39.89: Tuesday)

Battle Axe ($29.99/$37.99)

Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager ($19.99/$26.59)

Castaway Paradise ($19.99/$24.99)

Fly Together ($15/$19.95)

Super Glitch Dash ($9.99/$13.99)

Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Angels With Scaly Wings ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Super Arcade Soccer 2021 ($8/$10.64: Friday)

Ultimate Custom Knight ($7.99/$10.63: Friday)

Before I Forget ($7.99/$10.49)

Car Demolition Clicker ($6.99/$9.30: Wednesday)

Reknum Cheri Dreamland ($6.99/$9.3)

Slinki ($4.99/$6.64)

Space Warrior ($4.99/$6.64)

Taiwan Monster Fruit: Prologue ($2.99/$3.98: Wednesday)

Europe

Switch Retail

New Pokemon Snap (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

R-Type Final 2 (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 01 to 05 (€59.99/£53.99: Wednesday)

Death end re;Quest (€29.99/£26.89: Tuesday)

Battle Axe (€27.99/£24.99)

Castaway Paradise (€19.99/£17.99)

Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager (€17.99/£16.5)

Fly Together (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Boris the Rocket (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Super Glitch Dash (€10.99/£6.99)

Angels With Scaly Wings (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Super Arcade Soccer 2021 (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Before I Forget (€7.99/£6.99)

Car Demolition Clicker (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Reknum Cheri Dreamland (€6.99/£6.29)

Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew (€4.99/£4.99: Monday)

Dead Dust (€4.99/£4.49: Tuesday)

Space Warrior (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Slinki (€4.99/£4.49)

Japan

New Pokemon Snap (¥6578: Friday)

R-Type Final 2 (¥6380)

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 01 to 05 (¥6200)

Everyday♪ Today's MENU for EMIYA Family (¥5280)

Star Renegades (¥3300)

Silver Chains (¥2490)

Idol Mahjong Final Romance 2 (¥2480)

Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager (¥1999)

Fly Together (¥1600)

Kanda Alice mo Suiri Suru (¥1500)

Fight of Gods (¥1200)

Super Glitch Dash (¥1220)

Submerged (¥1000)

Super Noda Game Party (¥1000)

The Big Journey (¥1000)

Spider Solitaire Mini (¥500)

AI Fights (¥400)

