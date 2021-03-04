Nintendo Downloads - March 4, 2021

For the first time in a month there's nothing either unlocking or preloading on my Switch... whoops, there's Gnosia.

Maybe I'll have time to catch up on a bunch of stuff that came out in February, as for me March is coming in like a lamb. Although the big game is Natsume taking Harvest Moon into the open world with the appropriately named One World, my attention is focused on the Playism-localized visual novel Gnosia (as featured in last December's Indie World and then immediately vented, but I'll say no more).

Speaking of that which is sus, noted employee abusers Quantic Dream are making their Switch debut this week as a publisher of the former EA original Sea of Solitude - the first of three straight weeks we've got an EA game. The title of the week award is a dead heat between tinyBuild's Kill It With Fire, or the cheerfully true Doug Hates His Job.

Japan gets something we'll see eventually by way of remakes of the two Nosurge RPGs (Ciel Nosurge and Ar Nosurge) from Gust - note that the listed prices are based on individual purchase, but there is a bundle available for about 9600 yen.

North America

Switch Retail

Harvest Moon: One World (US$49.99/C$66.49: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Monster Jam: Steel Titans 2 ($39.99: Tuesday)

Gnosia ($24.99/$33.24)

Forestry: The Simulation ($19.99/$26.59)

Sea of Solitude: Director's Cut ($19.99/$25.19)

Counter Recon: The First Mission ($14.99/$20.99)

Ruiniverse ($14.99/$20.99)

Mail Mole ($14.99/$19.99)

Everhood ($14.99/$19.94)

Kill It With Fire ($14.99/$19.94)

Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians ($14.99/$19.94)

Wind Peaks ($14.99/$?: Wednesday)

Into A Dream ($13.99/$18.61)

Give It Up! Bouncy ($9.99/$13.99)

3 Out Of 10: Season One ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Super Metboy ($9.99/$13.29)

Task Force Delta: Afghanistan ($9.99/$13.29)

Sir Lovelot ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Sticky Monsters ($9.95/$12.99)

A Glider's Journey ($9.9/$12.90: Monday)

Gunslugs 2 ($7.99/$10.63: Monday)

Pako Caravan ($7.99/$10.63: Tuesday)

Duel on Board ($7.99/$9.99)

Doug Hates His Job ($6.99/$9.30: Friday)

Estranged: The Departure ($5.99/$6.69)

Lawnmower Game: Next Generation ($4.99/$6.64: Sunday)

GraviFire ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Nena ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Cave Bad ($4.99/$6.59: Wednesday)

America Wild Hunting ($3.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Every NIS America title released before February 2021 is on sale until March 7. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Harvest Moon: One World (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Monster Jam: Steel Titans 2 (€39.99/£36.74: Tuesday)

Gnosia (€24.99/£22.49)

Sea of Solitude: Director's Cut (€19.99/£17.99)

Counter Recon: The First Mission (€16.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Everhood (€14.99/£13.49)

Kill It With Fire (€14.99/£13.49)

Mail Mole (€14.99/£13.49)

Ruiniverse (€14.99/£13.49)

Wind Peaks (€11.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

Into A Dream (€11.59/£10.39)

Give It Up! Bouncy (€9.99/£9.99)

3 Out Of 10: Season One (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Sir Lovelot (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Multi Quiz (€9.99/£8.99)

Super Metboy (€9.99/£8.99)

Task Force Delta: Afghanistan (€9.99/£8.99)

A Glider's Journey (€8.9/£6.90: Monday)

Gunslugs 2 (€7.99/£7.19: Monday)

Pako Caravan (€6.99/£6.29: Tuesday)

Duel on Board (€6.59/£5.89)

Doug Hates His Job (€5.79/£5.19)

Lawnmower Game: Next Generation (€4.99/£4.49: Sunday)

Cave Bad (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

GraviFire (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Estranged: The Departure (€4.99/£4.49)

Nena (€4.12/£3.69)

America Wild Hunting (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Japan

Ar Nosurge DX (¥6380)

Ciel Nosurge DX (¥6380)

Sea of Solitude: The Director's Cut (¥3480)

Huntdown (¥1999)

Kill It With Fire (¥1499)

Life of Fly (¥1499)

Ruiniverse (¥1320)

Sir Lovelot (¥1200)

Shaolin vs Wutang (¥1080)

Case: Animatronics (¥1000)

Super Metboy (¥1000)

A Glider's Journey (¥990)

Reed Remastered (¥980)

Duel on Board (¥799)

Omvorm (¥576)

Active Neurons 3: Wonders of the World (¥500)

Dungeons and Bombs (¥500)

GraviFire (¥500)