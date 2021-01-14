Crash Bandicoot 4 Slams Onto Switch in March

It's about time that the latest Crash game makes its way to Nintendo platforms.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is heading to Nintendo Switch on March 12, retailing for $39.99 (cheaper than the PlayStation and Xbox versions, which are $59.99).

Longtime Skylanders developer Toys for Bob created both the original release and the Switch version. The game first debuted in October 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. On the same day of the Switch launch, next-gen upgrades will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X. Those upgrades will be free to owners of the last-gen releases (with some exceptions).

This is Crash's third appearance on Switch, following the N.Sane Trilogy in 2018 and Crash Team Racing in 2019.