Apex Legends Launching On Switch March 9

And we may see the ascension of a developer.

Apex Legends's new season kicks off today, and Switch owners get to jump in next month.

EA have confirmed that the Switch version of the battle royal shooter will launch on March 9 as a free download. The Switch version will maintain cross-platform play with the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox versions. Because the Switch version will launch partway through the eighth season of content, new players on Switch will get thirty levels toward the in-game Battle Pass and double experience.

The Switch version was developed in co-operation with Switch porting masters Panic Button.