Visual Novel And RPG Hybrid Gnosia Launching March 4

Before you crack Among Us jokes, this is a single player game.

A featured game from the last Indie Showcase will be hitting next week.

The sci-fi visual novel Gnosia, previously announced for localization in December, will launch on Switch next Thursday (March 4) after originally targeting a "late January" date. The retail price will be US$24.99 or equivalent.

Players will try and root out the members of a space crew who have been taken over by the lethal Gnosia through deduction and investigation. The characters will be common to each playthrough, but the results will be different each time.