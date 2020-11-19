Sea Of Solitude: Director's Cut Splashes Down March 4

Though the publisher of this version might raise a few eyebrows.

A former EA Original is coming to Switch next year with new features and a new publisher.

Sea of Solitude, developed by Jo-Mei Games and originally released on PlayStation 4 / Xbox One / PC in 2019, will come to Switch in a "Director's Cut" on March 4. The features - exclusive to the Switch version - will include new voicework, a retouched script, gyro aiming, and a photo mode.

The Switch release will be published by the controversial French publisher Quantic Dream.